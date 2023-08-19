Maria Kumar selected for Raj Bhasha Gourav Award 2023

Raj Bhasha Gourav Awards are given annually by the Ministry of Home Affairs to encourage writing original books in Hindi and to promote official language

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:36 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

Hyderabad: Bharat Mein Kanoon Vyavastha, a book written jointly by a retired IPS officer B. Maria Kumar and a renowned academician Dr. Rajiv Singh has been selected for the Raj Bhasha Gourav Award – 2023 for police sciences. Raj Bhasha Gourav Awards are given annually by the Ministry of Home Affairs to encourage writing original books in Hindi and to promote official language.

Maria Kumar hails from Rentachintala, a village in the Palnad district of Andhra Pradesh. Having served in Madhya Pradesh and central government for more than three decades, he was also decorated with Indian Police Medal, President’s Police Medal, Madhya Pradesh Singhast Medal and USA’s EOD Medal. Being a keen enthusiast of literature and existential philosophy, he published many works ranging from research articles to fearological books.

Rajiv Singh belongs to Bhawanandpur village of Madhepura district in Bihar. After completing his Ph.D in journalism, he was closely associated with academics and specialised assignments, one of which was as consultant to Sanchi Buddhist and Indic University in Bhopal. Having been a senior journalist for various newspapers including Times of India and Desha Bandhu, he was also conferred previously with the prestigious Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Award for Journalism.