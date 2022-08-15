Marking I-Day celebrations, Telangana govt announces welfare measures

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:47 PM, Mon - 15 August 22

Hyderabad: Marking the Independence Day celebrations, Telangana government on Monday formally launched the issuance of 10 lakh new pensions under Aasara scheme from Monday in addition to 36 lakh pensions being offered under the scheme.

Apart from increasing the pension amount, the State Government had also increased the number of beneficiaries under the scheme, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said.

As part of the Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavam, the State Government had taken another humane decision of extending Aasara pension to dialysis patients, he said while addressing the gathering at Golconda Fort.

The Government has also decided to fill up 5,111 Anganwadi and Mini Anganwadi posts in Anganwadi centres across the State. Commemorating the Independence Day celebrations, Telangana Government also introduced insurance coverage for weavers under Nethanna Ku Bima from the National Handloom Day.

The Chief Minister stated that Telangana was progressing rapidly on the development path and achieving significant milestones in different sectors.

From a region plagued with agricultural crisis in the united Andhra Pradesh, after State formation, Telangana emerged as Annapurna registering a record agricultural growth rate of 11.6 percent, he said.

Similarly, in the industrial sector, the State’s growth rate was 12.01 percent. In the IT sector exports, Telangana recorded the highest growth rate of 26.14 percent in the country.

Hyderabad was home to more than 1500 IT companies and Telangana has surpassed Karnataka in creating more jobs in the IT sector in the country, he said, adding “Telangana’s T-Hub 2.0 is the world’s largest innovation hub and France stands second”

With a growth rate of 11.5 percent in State Own Tax Revenue (SOTR) in the last seven years, Telangana ranked first in the country. This was reported in Comptroller Auditor General of India reports, he informed.

“All this growth and achievements were possible due to Telangana’s fiscal discipline, transparent governance and corruption-free administration” said Chandrashekhar Rao.

The Chief Minister extended his compliments to sportspersons, who won 61 medals, including six from Telangana, in the Common Wealth Games.