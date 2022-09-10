Married man, his lover commit suicide in Siddipet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:48 PM, Sat - 10 September 22

A married man, who fell in love with an unmarried woman, has committed suicide along with the woman on the outskirts of Adavi Mazeed village

Siddipet: A married man, who fell in love with an unmarried woman, has committed suicide along with the woman on the outskirts of Adavi Mazeed village of Mulugu Mandal on Saturday early morning.

They were Gotte Mahesh (28) of Maimidyala village of Mulugu and Padiri Swapna (19) of Markook Mandal. The man’s wife is six months pregnant now. They reportedly fell in love a year ago. When both sides of their parents did not accept their marriage, Mahesh’s father Yadagiri said that they decided to end life.

The couple left their homes on Friday late at night. After sharing the location with a relative, Mahesh and Swapna hanged themselves from a tree in the early hours of Saturday. The bodies were taken to Government Hospital Gajwel. Mulugu Police have registered a case.