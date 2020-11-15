Married woman, paramour end life in Narsingi

The woman R Parvathi (25) of Sadavispet was into friendship with one B Sampath (26) of Sangareddy

Hyderabad: A woman and her friend ended their lives by reportedly consuming poisonous substance at Narsingi early on Sunday.

The woman R Parvathi (25) of Sadavispet was into friendship with one B Sampath (26) of Sangareddy. The woman was married to one Vidya Sagar but maintained a relationship with Sampath for last few months, the police said.

“The couple was found dead near Veerabhadra Swamy temple in Narsingi early on Monday by locals who alerted us. We suspect that they might have consumed some poisonous substance. A case is registered and investigation taken up,” said T Sridhar, sub inspector, Narsingi police station.

The police said that it is not clear why the couple had come to the place and what led them to end their lives at an interior place away from the main road.

The Narsingi police had called the relatives of the woman who, however, could not give much information. The police seized the mobile phone and a bottle found at the spot and is sending it to forensic science laboratory.

