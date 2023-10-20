Marsh goes past Ponting, Gilchrist to smash most sixes in an ODI World Cup match for Australia

| Marsh Goes Past Ponting Gilchrist To Smash Most Sixes In A Odi World Cup Match For Australia

07:23 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Australias Mitchell Marsh celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the 2023 ICC Mens Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between Australia and Pakistan at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 20, 2023. (Photo by R.Satish BABU / AFP)

Bengaluru: Australia’s opening batter Mitchell Marsh rattled Pakistan’s bowling attack, hitting them all over the ground, as he went past Ricky Ponting’s record for smashing the most sixes by an Australian in an ODI World Cup match at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, here on Friday.

Marsh slammed nine sixes in his 108-ball 121-run knock against Pakistan to set the record. The previous record was jointly held by Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist, who had slammed eight sixes each.

Earlier, the opening pair of Warner and Marsh set the record for the highest-ever ODI World Cup opening partnership of 259 runs for Australia The 259-run partnership set the benchmark for the Australian inning as they cruised to 367/9 in 50 overs, leaving Pakistan chasing a massive target.

Both the batter went on to score their centuries, Warner who was dropped on 15 runs by Usama Mir went on to score 163off 128 deliveries. Marsh and Warner also registered the second-highest partnership, coming eerily close with their effort of 259 runs. The third-highest partnership was scored in 2003 between Ricky Ponting and Damien Martyn (234*).

Australia will be disappointed with the devastating end at the slog overs. They were cruising to 400 runs after 259 runs opening stand, at the end Shaheen Shah Afrdi’s 5-fer restricted their inning to 367/9 which is still a tough job for Pakistan to achieve.