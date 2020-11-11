Martyred Army jawan’s final rites held with state honours in Nizamabad

Madras Regiment officers made all the arrangements for the funeral and paid floral tributes, and fired shots in the air as a mark of respect to the departed soul

Nizamabad: Martyred Indian Army jawan Ryada Maheshwar final rites were held with full State honor at Komanpally, his native village in the district, on Wednesday. Maheshwar was martyred in an encounter with militants at Machil sector in Pulwama district of Jammu Kashmir on Sunday.

Madras Regiment officers made all the arrangements for the funeral and paid floral tributes, and fired shots in the air as a mark of respect to the departed soul. Earlier, thousands of people from various parts of Nizamabad and surrounding districts participated in the funeral procession. ‘Army Jawan Mahesh Amar Rahe, Jai jawan and Jai Kisan’ slogans rent the air.

Housing and R&B Minister Prashanth Reddy, Nizamabad MP Dharampuri Aravind, ZP Chairman Dadannagari Vittal Rao, Nizamabad collector C Narayana Reddy, Commissioner of Police Karthikeya paid floral tributes to the martyred jawan.

Maheshwar wife Suhasini and his parents Ganga Mallaiah and Raju Bai were inconsolable on seeing the body. Prashanth Reddy, Aravind and other public representatives carried the coffin before the cremation.

Stating that Mahesh was a brave son of the Telangana soil, the Minister said he had put his life at risk to serve and protect the country.

