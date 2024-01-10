Kesineni Nani slams Nara Lokesh after resigning from TDP

He mentioned that he had won elections twice as an MP, while Lokesh had lost the MLA election.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 January 2024, 09:27 PM

Hyderabad: Shortly after meeting Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and resigning as a primary member of the TDP party, MP Kesineni Nani slammed the general secretary of the TDP, Nara Lokesh.

Speaking to the media, Kesineni Nani said that he had worked hard for the party and had set aside his personal businesses for the development of the TDP in the state.

He further added, ‘what authority does Lokesh have to be in command of?