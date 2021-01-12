Master clips leak online ahead of release

Tweets are pouring in from fans with #westandwithmaster, extending support to the makers.

In a relief to the makers of Vijay-starrer Tamil movie Master which was supposed to release in 2020, the movie is now set for a Pongal 2021 release after being postponed due to the coronavirus induced lockdown.

But the team was in for a shock when a few clips from the movie were allegedly leaked online. Recognising the hardwork put in the making of the film, fans however, jumped in to support the Master team, joining them on their social media campaign urging people not to share the leaked content before release. Tweets are pouring in from fans with #westandwithmaster, extending support to the makers.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj took to his official twitter account and said “Dear all, it’s been a 1.5-year-long struggle to bring Master to you. All we have is hope that you’ll enjoy it in theatres. If you come across leaked clips from the movie, please don’t share it. Thank you all. Love you all. One more day and #Master is all yours,”.

It’s been a 1.5 year long struggle to bring Master to u. All we have is hope that you’ll enjoy it in theatres. If u come across leaked clips from the movie, please don’t share it 🙏🏻 Thank u all. Love u all. One more day and #Master is all yours. — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) January 11, 2021



The film’s producers XB Film Creators and Seven Screen Studio tweeted saying: “Team #Master requests you all not to forward/share any leaked content and if you come across anything of these sorts, please share it with us at [email protected],”

Team #Master requests you all not to forward/share any leaked content and if you come across anything of these sorts, please share it with us at [email protected] — Seven Screen Studio (@7screenstudio) January 11, 2021

It is said that an employee of Sony Digital company is the source of leakage and a legal action will be taken against the company

Master, starring Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan in the lead, is set to hit the screens on Wednesday.

Don’t Worry Guys #Master Will Be A Sur shot blockbuster — J&J Channel (@JJChannel13) January 12, 2021

It’s been a lots of hardwork ,passion, dedication involved to make a movie like #master. Go to theater and enjoy. Stop sharing such leaked promos .#masterleaked#WeStandWithMaster #VaathiComing 😊 pic.twitter.com/fcWPttbBsX — Rakesh Hossain (@TheNameIsRakesh) January 12, 2021

