Master clips leak online ahead of release

Tweets are pouring in from fans with #westandwithmaster, extending support to the makers.

Published: 12th Jan 2021  2:24 pmUpdated: 12th Jan 2021  2:30 pm

In a relief to the makers of Vijay-starrer Tamil movie Master which was supposed to release in 2020, the movie is now set for a Pongal 2021 release after being postponed due to the coronavirus induced lockdown.

But the team was in for a shock when a few clips from the movie were allegedly leaked online. Recognising the hardwork  put in the making of the film, fans however, jumped in to support the Master team, joining them on their social media  campaign urging people not to share the leaked content before release. Tweets are pouring in from fans with #westandwithmaster, extending support to the makers.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj took to his official twitter account and said “Dear all, it’s been a 1.5-year-long struggle to bring Master to you. All we have is hope that you’ll enjoy it in theatres. If you come across leaked clips from the movie, please don’t share it. Thank you all. Love you all. One more day and #Master is all yours,”.


The film’s producers XB Film Creators and Seven Screen Studio tweeted saying:   “Team #Master requests you all not to forward/share any leaked content and if you come across anything of these sorts, please share it with us at [email protected],”

It is said that an employee of Sony Digital company is the source of leakage and a legal action will be taken against the company

Master, starring Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan in the lead, is set to hit the screens on Wednesday.

