Maths Week brings out the best of students

A quiz on mathematics was organized for classes III to X. The quizzing was of a high standard and elicited an enthusiastic response from the participants.

Delhi Public School, Nadergul organised Maths Week celebrations from December 16 to 22 to enhance the confidence of students to solve maths problems. Various activities and competitions were held as part of the ‘Ganit Week’ celebrations. One week of nonstop math buzz continued in each and every class from class I to X.

At the storytelling session as part of the celebrations, children from class I to V narrated stories on concepts like basic mathematical operations, fractions, angles and the importance of numbers.

Taking the celebration as an opportunity, budding mathematicians from the school showcased their knowledge of mathematical concepts, their thinking, analytical and application skills by presenting the conceptual knowledge in the form of PowerPoint presentations and working model at the student-led conference (SLC).

Students enacted different mathematicians highlighting their contribution to maths at the special assemblies. Students displayed a varied range of tricks and riddles were showcased by students.

Students showed enthusiasm to display tricks of mathematics and mesmerized everyone. Students enthusiastically participated in various activities on the last day of celebrations. Lots of working models, best performances from various competitions and maths SLC activities were displayed and received wonderful compliments from the school Principal and the parents as well.

