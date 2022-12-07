Matrimonial scam: Chennai man loses Rs 21 lakh

12:57 PM, Wed - 7 December 22

Police said that they have withheld the name of the man who was cheated. The police arrested Dhatathri Sreenivasan (47) of Salem, who posed as a potential bride and cheated the man.

According to Nungambakkam police, the father of the 39-year-old man had registered his son’s name in a matrimonial site as he was becoming over-aged. The accused Datathri Sreenivasan contacted him through the site posing as a woman and shared ‘her’ phone number with the 39-year-old man.

Days after acquainting with the 39-year-old man, Dhatathri Sreenivas posing as a woman told him that ‘her’ mother was in the hospital and that ‘she’ required urgent financial help.

The 39-year-old man immediately transferred money to the account that he had shared. In a period of five months, the potential groom lost Rs 21 lakh from his account.

Even after paying this much money, the potential ‘bride’ was asking for more money and then he sounded the police. On investigation, the police found that the person conning the 39-year-old was Datathri Sreenivas posing as a woman. He was arrested on Tuesday evening and produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.