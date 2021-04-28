MAUD dept draws up contingency plans to check Covid in Hyderabad

Shortlists banquet halls/function halls and educational institutions located in different parts of the city as quarantine centres in case of emergency

By | Nabinder Bommala | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: In the wake of surge in Covid-19 cases, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA& UD) Department is coming up with a few contingency plans. As part of this, officials have already shortlisted banquet halls/function halls as well as educational institutions located in different parts of the city.

“The idea is to use halls/ educational institutions as quarantine centres in case of emergency. These centres will also have basic health infrastructure including oxygen cylinders apart from medical staff,” a GHMC zonal commissioner said.

Other senior officials said they had identified educational institutions with good hostel facilities and canteen services. “While shortlisting function halls, adequate space was given priority. With educational institutions, priority was given to those with good accommodation and food facilities,” the officials said, adding that hostels would come in handy in case there was a need to shift people on a war footing.

After the six zonal offices of the GHMC submitted the list of banquet halls and educational institutions, MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar took stock of the situation by holding a meeting through video conferencing. Micro-containment zones, spraying of disinfectants and sanitation were the primary activities reviewed by Kumar on Tuesday.

Cyber Conventions in Kondapur, Sandhya Convention in Gachibowli and Malla Reddy Engineering College in Kompally were among the places that have been shortlisted. Resident welfare associations that earlier worked with the State government have also extended their support.

“We are ready to work with the GHMC, as members of resident welfare associations are well connected with people living in their respective localities and the government should utilise our services,” said Major (Retd) Shiv Kiran of United Federation of Resident Welfare Associations (UFERWAS).

