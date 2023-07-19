MBBS, BDS admissions: Assessment for PWD candidates in Telangana from July 21

Published Date - 08:50 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

Hyderabad: Candidates who have registered under Persons with Disability (PWD) reservation for admission into MBBS/BDS courses under competent authority for 2023-24 in Telangana, have to appear for assessment by a medical board constituted by KNR University of Health Sciences from 9 am between July 21 and 23, 2023 at NIMS.

For ranks between 1 and 5,00,000, assessment will done on July 21, for 5,00,001 to 7,50,000, assessment will be on July 22 and on July 23, rankers from 7,50,001 to last rank will be assessed.

Candidates have to report accompanied by parent/guardian without fail by 9 am and those requiring further evaluation like haematology, neurology, ophthalmology, ENT, may need to come on subsequent days also, the notice from KNRUHS added.

For details: knruhs.telangana.gov.in

