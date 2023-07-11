Measures being taken to prevent seasonal diseases in Mancherial: Collector Badavath Santosh

Mancherial Collector Badavath Santosh told officials to take preventive measures to eradicate vector-borne diseases

Published Date - 11:15 PM, Tue - 11 July 23

Collector Santosh convenes a review meeting with officials of different department in Mancherial on Tuesday.

Mancherial: Collector Badavath Santosh said steps were being taken to prevent spread of seasonal diseases. He along with Additional Collector (Local Bodies) B Rahul and District Medical and Health Officer Dr Subbarayudu convened a review meeting with officials of the health and medical, social welfare and BC welfare departments here on Tuesday.

Santosh told officials to take preventive measures to eradicate vector-borne diseases. He recalled that there were 116 cases of malaria, dengue and other diseases caused by biting of vectors in 2022. Asking officials to take steps to avoid stagnation of sewage and flood water around homes, the Collector asked officials to create awareness among the public over preventing vector-borne diseases, to carry out anti-larva operations and to avoid stagnation of water on roads and residential areas.

He told them to observe every Friday as a dry day by making public partners and by coordinating with elected representatives. Santosh also instructed authorities to publicise sanitation and precautions to keep seasonal diseases at bay by distributing pamphlets and taking help from voluntary organisations. He asked them to distribute Albendazole tablets (chewable) to prevent neurocysticercosis caused by pork tapeworms, on the 20th deworming day on July 20 and 27.

He further stated a three-phased drive would be organized for vaccinating pregnant women and children against measles and rubella diseases as part of Mission Indradhanush in August, September and October. He told the officials to conduct a mass drug administration programme for preventing filariasis disease.

