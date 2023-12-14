Measures in place to keep animals warm at Nehru Zoological Park

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:45 PM, Thu - 14 December 23

Nehru Zoological Park has made special arrangements for animals during the winter (Photo: Anand Dharmana)

Hyderabad: With cloudy weather and gusting winds, temperatures in Hyderabad city are on the decline. Taking seasonal precautions, officials at the Nehru Zoological Park have pulled all stops to ensure animals in the enclosure stayed warm this winter.

Heaters are arranged in night houses of all small cats, Tiger and Lion moat, and small monkeys along with the summer house, Lion and Tiger safari parks to create a cozy environment.

“We have also covered all the carnivore night houses with gunny bags to avoid winter waves and to protect them from pneumonia disease,” said a zoo official adding that common Langur enclosures and the Mouse Deer Breeding Centre are covered with a shade net from outside with dry paddy straw, and wooden hides.

For carnivores, authorities also put up wooden planks inside their cage to avoid cramps in their feet. In Elephant moat and Giraffe areas, neem leaves are being burned to keep mosquitoes and chilly winter breeze away. Likewise, enclosures of small monkeys are also equipped with wooden boxes with dry paddy straw.

While the air conditioning in the Nocturnal Animal House is stopped for three months, the official says that dry leaves, bulbs, and small pots are placed inside the Reptile House.

Special care is also being taken for the variety of birds in the zoo. The roof of the birds’ aviary is covered 75 per cent with a green shade net and gunny roll. For the vultures, the roof is partially closed and a separate quarantine ward is provided. All bird night houses, particularly in the Macaws and Cockatoos area have nest boxes and pots with insulated material for egg laying and nesting.