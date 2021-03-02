Medak ahead in membership drive: Harish Rao

Stating that the membership drive should be completed in four days, the Minister asked the party leaders to send the details of membership drive online.

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said on Tuesday that over 5 lakh people had enrolled themselves as members of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in erstwhile Medak district in the ongoing membership drive so far.

“Medak is ahead of all other districts in the membership drive,” he said.

Stating that the membership target was 7.5 lakh-plus in the district, Harish Rao said party leaders should ensure that the membership count crosses at least 50,000 in each of the Assembly constituency in the district.

The Minister, who offered prayers at Sri Siddi Vinayaka Swamy Temple Rejinthal in Nyalkal Mandal of Sangareddy district, arrived at Zaheerabad on Monday night to participate in the early morning prayers at the temple on the occasion of Sankasthi Chaturthi day.

Interacting with the media, he said there was an overwhelming response to the membership drive in all the constituencies. Stating that the membership drive should be completed in four days, the Minister asked the party leaders to send the details of membership drive online.

He said the party leadership had deputed MD Fariduddin, Bakki Venkataiah and Sharam as incharges of the Siddipet, Sangareddy and Medak districts for the membership drive. “TRS is the only party to carry out such a massive membership drive,” he said, adding that since people were happy with the developmental and welfare schemes of the State government, many were coming forward to take the membership voluntarily.

Harish Rao presented the membership to Zaheerabad MP BB Patil on the occasion. MLC MD Fariduddin, MLA K Manik Rao and others were present. He said that all party members are insured for Rs 2 lakh, and that TRS was spending Rs 15 crores annually towards insurance premium. “At least 18 party workers benefitted from the insurance scheme in Zaheerabad Assembly constituency,” he said.

