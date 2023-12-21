Medak: BRS stages protest against arrest of party worker, allege false case

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:48 PM, Thu - 21 December 23

Medak: Bharat Rastra Samithi (BRS) workers staged a protest at the Medak forest range office in Medak town, accusing the department officials of arresting a BRS worker Sapa Sailu after registering false cases against him.

BRS workers led by Zilla Parishad chairperson Lavanya Reddy staged a sit-in before the forest office, alleging that Forest officials registered a politically motivated case against Sailu, a resident of Gajireddipally in Havelighanpur mandal.

Lavanya said though there was the possibility of giving a station bail to Sailu, the officials were refusing to extend bail to him. The protest would continue until Sailu was released on station bail, she said.