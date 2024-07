Medak: Edupayala temple earns Rs.50 lakh hundi collection in 70 days

By Telangana Today Updated On - 30 July 2024, 08:44 PM

Hundi counting is underway at Edupayala Temple in Medak ditrict on Tuesday.

Medak: The Sri Vanadurga Bhavani Temple Edupayala hundi collection was counted on Tuesday.

The total amount dropped by devotees during the last 70 days was put at Rs.50.28 lakh.

Though some devotees dropped gold and silver ornaments, it was kept in the hundi by the temple management.

Temple executive officer Krishna Prasad, Chairman Sathelli Bala Goud, directors and others were present.