Medak: Ghanpur anicut overflows with continuous rains

Published Date - 08:06 PM, Mon - 11 July 22

Medak: Following continuous rains in the river Manjeera’s catchment area, Ghanpur anicut (Vana Durga) Project, started overflowing on Monday.

The project, built across river Manjeera near Sri Vana Durga Bhavani Temple in Papannapet Mandal, was having 350MCft storage capacity. It was having 25,000 acres of ayacut under both left and right bank canals.

Farmers from Medak, Papannapet, Kulcharam and Havelighanpur Mandals will benefit from the project. The irrigation authorities were gearing up to release the water from canals.

Meanwhile, the inflows to the Singur project located upstream Ghanpur project in Sanagreddy district were receiving 6,192 cusecs of water. The project was having 20.422TMCft water against its full storage capacity of 29.917TMCft.