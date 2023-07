Medak: Two persons died in road accident

Two persons died in a road accident at Kamlapur village in Pedda Shankarampet Mandal when a speeding car hit a two-wheeler.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:56 PM, Sat - 29 July 23

The victims were Chinthakunta Thukaram (35) and Bayikadi Agamaiah (56) of Nizampet.

They were coming from Nizampet when an oncoming car hit their two-wheeler. They died on the spot as the duo has sustained multiple injuries. A case was registered.