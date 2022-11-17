Medak: Woman sentenced to life for killing her mother, two children

(Representational Image) The Medak District Court has sentenced a woman to life for killing her two children and her mother eight years ago in Medak town.

The woman, Reddypally Shymala of Medak town, was married to one Prabhakar Reddy of Alamaipet in Andole Mandal in 2005. However, the couple was living separately after they developed some differences in 2014. Shyamala was living with her mother and children, Spandana Reddy (7) and Nandakeshava Reddy (4).

In a bid to end her life, Shyamala first made her mother and two children consume poison on March 26, 2014. She also consumed the same poison and jumped into a tank. While the two children and her mother died, some locals rescued Shyamala. Following a complaint filed by Prabhakar Reddy, the police registered a case and arrested Shyamala.

The court has announced the verdict sentencing Shyamala for life after hearing arguments from both sides.