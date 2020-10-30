Medchal: Man, minor son booked for road accident

In spite of knowing that his son was a minor and doesn’t know the driving, the man asked his son to bring labourers in his car to attend some work

By | Published: 11:22 pm

Hyderabad: A juvenile in conflict with law along with his father were arrested by the Medchal police on Friday holding them responsible for the death of a 45-year-old motorcyclist Mallesh on NH-44 at Medchal three days ago.

Mallesh’s wife Susheela escaped with serious injuries, the police said. In spite of knowing that his son was a minor and doesn’t know the driving, the man asked his son to bring labourers in his car to attend some work. However, the boy came in a wrong direction and hit the bike on which Mallesh and Susheela were riding at ITI near Medchal Court.

The passers-by rushed Mallesh and Susheela to nearby private hospital where Mallesh died later while undergoing treatment. The police registered a case under Section 304 Part-II (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of and 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of IPC against the man and his son and arrested them.

