Meddigadda is BJP conspiracy to confuse public, says Suman

Talking to the media, Balka Suman said the BJP was looking to gain political mileage during the polls

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:27 PM, Sat - 4 November 23

Government whip Balka Suman releases Chennur Pragathi Nivedika in Kyathanpalli on Saturday.

Mancherial: Government Whip Balka Suman termed the controversy over the Meddigadda barrage a conspiracy hatched by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Talking to the media here, Suman said the BJP was looking to gain political mileage during the polls. He cited the national water commission chairman and union ministers including Nitin Gadkari hailing KLIS and saying that it was a wonderful project in the past. The BJP was playing tricks to confuse the public at a time Telangana was seeing elections, he stated.

He also said he would lodge a complaint with the Election Commission of India over the alleged purchasing of public representatives belonging to BRS by the Congress leader Dr G Vivek Venkata Swamy. He said he had received information about packages being offered to Sarpanches and other elected representatives to lure them.

Suman also urged the public to make Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s poll rally to be held in Mandamarri on November 7 a success.

Peddapalli MP Dr B Venkatesh Netha, ZP vice president Tongala Satyanarayana, BRS leaders Sarwottam Reddy, Vala Srinivas, Rikkula Madhukar Reddy and many others were present.

