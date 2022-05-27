Now, a documentary on forest ecosystem restoration

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:58 PM, Fri - 27 May 22

Kothagudem: The Forest department will make a special documentary on the restoration of forest ecosystems in a few forest ranges of Kothagudem district, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Rakesh Mohan Dobriyal has announced.

He, along with the district officials, inspected plantations, nurseries and tribal habitations in different forest ranges in the district on Friday for the assessment of forest and wildlife protection measures. Dobriyal said forest and landscape restoration measures taken in Chatakonda, Ramavaram and Penagadapa reserve forests yielded good results and a documentary would be made to record these.

He lauded the steps taken by the forest officials in growing plantations in thousands of hectares in Kothagudem and Ramavaram forest ranges. He also inspected water ponds, check dams and saucer pits developed as part of wildlife protection. He enquired about the development of grasslands, restoring greenery in encroached forest land, prevention of wildfires and weed growth.

The PCCF visited the Jaggampet Guthikoya habitation in the Ramavaram forest range, where he interacted with the residents. He sought their cooperation to conserve the forests. The Sandillapadu nursery in the Manugur forest range and plants being grown at Kartika Vanam for supply to municipalities were among the places Dobriyal visited. Later in the day, he held a meeting with officials to review measures towards forest conservation and future challenges.

In-charge DFO Praveena, Kothagudem circle conservator Bima Naik, Forest Divisional Officer A Appaiah, FDOs Damodar Reddy, Tirumal Rao and Babu, and FROs Suresh, Uma and Srinivas were present.