Medico, dance master among 75 caught by SHE Teams

By | Published: 6:11 pm

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda SHE Teams caught 75 persons, including 19 minors, for harassing women and prevented seven child marriages in the last three months. An MBBS student and a dance master too were among those caught.

Those caught attended the mandatory counselling sessions at the Police Commissioner’s camp office in LB Nagar. In one case in September, an MBBS final year student from South Swaroop Nagar molested a 26-year-old girl while she was returning from a beauty parlour. He followed her on a bike and fled the spot after committing the offence. Based on the footage from the surveillance cameras, he was identified and arrested. He was earlier involved in molesting a minor girl too, police said.

In another case, a dance master of a private engineering college harassed a girl in the name of love. He threatened to make her private pictures public if she did not accept his proposal.

Apart from this, several persons were caught during decoy operations at Choutuppal, Bhongir, Kushaiguda and Malkajgiri. Since September, the SHE Teams also prevented seven child marriages in Ibrahimpatnam, Kushaiguda, LB Nagar and Malkajgiri. Till date, the teams prevented 89 child marriages across the commissionerate limits.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat urged women to approach SHE Teams through Rachakonda WhatsApp control number 9490617111 or Dial 100 in distress.

