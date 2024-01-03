Megastar Chiranjeevi to grace pre-release event of ‘HanuMan’

Directed by Prasanth Varma, 'HanuMan' is scheduled for a worldwide release on January 12.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:12 PM, Wed - 3 January 24

Hyderabad: The pre-release event for Teja Sajja’s upcoming film ‘HanuMan‘ is set to take place on January 7 at the N Convention in Hyderabad. Titled the ‘Mega Pre-Release Utsav,’ the event will commence at 6 pm.

Megastar Chiranjeevi is confirmed to grace the occasion as the chief guest. Directed by Prasanth Varma, ‘HanuMan’ is scheduled for a worldwide release on January 12.

Alongside Teja Sajja, the movie boasts a cast including Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, and other notable actors.

However, audiences will have to wait until the release as director Prasanth Varma has decided to keep that element a surprise.

Having said that, we might receive confirmation or a hint about who’s playing the role of Lord Hanuman on the pre-release day.

The makers also have released a lyrical video on Wednesday titled ‘Sri RamaDootha Stotram’.

