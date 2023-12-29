Friday, Dec 29, 2023
Home | Entertainment | Teja Sajjas Upcoming Film Hanuman Gets U A Certificate

Teja Sajja’s upcoming film ‘HanuMan’ gets U/A certificate

Helmed by Prasanth Varma, ‘HanuMan’ features Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and others in prominent roles.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 06:33 PM, Fri - 29 December 23
Teja Sajja’s upcoming film ‘HanuMan’ gets U/A certificate

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated pan-Indian film ‘HanuMan’ has been certified as ‘A’ by the censor board, indicating it is suitable for viewing by anyone.

Helmed by Prasanth Varma, ‘HanuMan’ features Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, and others in prominent roles.

The film is scheduled for release on January 12, 2024.

 

Related News

Latest News