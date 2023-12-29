Teja Sajja’s upcoming film ‘HanuMan’ gets U/A certificate

Helmed by Prasanth Varma, ‘HanuMan’ features Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and others in prominent roles.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:33 PM, Fri - 29 December 23

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated pan-Indian film ‘HanuMan’ has been certified as ‘A’ by the censor board, indicating it is suitable for viewing by anyone.

Helmed by Prasanth Varma, ‘HanuMan’ features Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, and others in prominent roles.

Also Read Actor Teja Sajja meets Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

The film is scheduled for release on January 12, 2024.