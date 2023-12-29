Teja Sajja’s upcoming film ‘HanuMan’ gets U/A certificate

Helmed by Prasanth Varma, ‘HanuMan’ features Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and others in prominent roles.
Hyderabad: The much-anticipated pan-Indian film ‘HanuMan’ has been certified as ‘A’ by the censor board, indicating it is suitable for viewing by anyone.
Helmed by Prasanth Varma, ‘HanuMan’ features Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, and others in prominent roles.
The film is scheduled for release on January 12, 2024.
I hope the "action🥊" speaks louder than words.
I’ll let the teaser do the talking.
Modest yet Mighty!
Jai Shree Ram 🙏#HanuManTeaser OUT NOW❤️🔥
– https://t.co/LPMhkCBqM4
A @PrasanthVarma Film@Actor_Amritha @Niran_Reddy @Chaitanyaniran @Primeshowtweets#SuperHeroHanuMan pic.twitter.com/V1TgHp99so
— Teja Sajja (@tejasajja123) November 21, 2022