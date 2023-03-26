‘Mem Famous’ teaser has youthful vibe

The last frame of the teaser is very relatable and purely hilarious.

Hyderabad: ‘Mem Famous’ is the second film from Chai Bisket Films, the makers of the recent blockbuster family entertainer, Writer Padmabhushan.

After introducing the young and debut talent Shanmukha Prashanth with Writer Padmabhushan, Chai Bisket Films now introduces YouTube and Instagram fame Sumanth Prabhas to the big screen as director and hero.

Sumanth Prabhas, Mani Aegurla, and Mourya Chowdary are the centre of attraction in the teaser.

The film is set up beautifully in a village in Telangana where the story revolves around crazy youngsters. It has the elements of friendship, love, and entertainment. The dialogues were so well written by Sumanth Prabhas.

‘Mem Famous’ is a complete package of youthful vibes loaded with entertainment. The last frame of the teaser is very relatable and purely hilarious.

‘Mem Famous’ is written and directed by the lead actor Sumanth Prabhas himself. Anurag Reddy, Sharath Chandra, and Chandru Manoharan are the producers. Kalyan Nayak composed the music for the film. Shyam Dupati is the cinematographer, and Srujana Adusumulli is the editor for the film.

‘Mem Famous’ is going to be released in theatres on June 2nd of this year.