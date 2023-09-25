| Memorial For Journalists Killed During Covid 19 To Be Inaugurated On October 2

Memorial for journalists killed during COVID-19 to be inaugurated on October 2

Besides the memorial's inauguration, tributes will be paid to the 497 journalists from 26 states and Union Territories who died during the pandemic, it said in a statement.

By PTI Updated On - 10:38 PM, Mon - 25 September 23

Besides the memorial's inauguration, tributes will be paid to the 497 journalists from 26 states and Union Territories who died during the pandemic, it said in a statement.

Noida: A national memorial dedicated to journalists who lost their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic will be inaugurated on October 2, the Noida Media Club said on Monday.

Besides the memorial’s inauguration, tributes will be paid to the 497 journalists from 26 states and Union Territories who died during the pandemic, it said in a statement.

“The memorial — made of black marble — is triangular in shape with three faces on a circular base and has a height of six metres. The triangle design refers to the three streams of media — print, electronic and digital,” the Noida Media Club stated.

“The memorial reflects the spirit of devotion to duty, the desire to strengthen Indian democratic values and the spirit of ‘news first’,” it added.