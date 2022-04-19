Mentally unsound woman raped in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:04 PM, Tue - 19 April 22

Kothagudem: A mentally unsound woman was allegedly raped by a man at Marigudem village of Laxmidevipally mandal in the district.

The incident that occurred on April 14 came to light on Tuesday as the village elders threatened the victim’s family not to reveal the incident to anyone and suggested settling the matter in the village itself.

However, the woman’s parents lodged a complaint with Laxmidevipally police against the accused Balakrishna of the village. The accused was arrested and sent to judicial remand on April 16.

The parents of the woman were now complaining that the village elders have been threatening to ostracise the family for approaching the police, sources said.