Mercedes-Benz Silver Star unveils ‘EQA 250+’ in Hyderabad

Mercedes-Benz Silver Star CEO Vinod Sethumadhavan, along with the customers, unveiled the EQA, marking a new chapter in sustainable luxury and innovative automotive technology.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 July 2024, 10:54 PM

Hyderabad: Mercedes-Benz Silver Star unveiled the all-new Mercedes-Benz EQA 250+ at an event organized here on Sunday.

Themed ‘Me Life Tour’, the launch focused on creating immersive interactive experiences that promote overall well-being, encompassing physical, mental, emotional, and social health.

The new EQA, an all-electric SUV, epitomizes the perfect blend of styling, sustainability, dynamism, and fun. It is a feature-rich vehicle, combining cutting-edge technology with unparalleled comfort and safety features, ensuring every journey is enjoyable and stress-free.

“We are delighted to announce the launch of the new Mercedes-Benz EQA 250+. The EQA represents a perfect combination of style, sustainability, dynamism, and fun. It’s designed for those who wish to stand out from the crowd, embodying every element of elegance and performance that Mercedes-Benz is known for,” said Sethumadhavan.