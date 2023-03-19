MGNREG: 24 districts in Telangana surpass targeted person days

According to the recent Socio Economic Survey report, in the last nine years, 13,33,099 job cards were issued under MGNREG covering 26,48,411 individuals in Telangana

Hyderabad: Despite the Centre accusing Telangana of violating norms of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee ( MGNREG) Scheme and threatening to take action against the State under Section 27 of the MGNREG Act, its performance during the financial year 2022-23 in implementing the scheme was fairly good. As many as 24 districts in the State have surpassed their targeted person days and nearly all districts achieved more than 80 percent of their target, except Kamareddy district where it was 64 percent.

According to the recent Socio Economic Survey report, in the last nine years, 13,33,099 job cards were issued covering 26,48,411 individuals in the State. The expenditure on MGNREGS incurred in the last nine years in the State stood at Rs..27,825 crore.

An amount of Rs.2,862 crore has been incurred as expenditure during this fiscal, as on January 18, of which 62.93 percent (Rs.1,801 crore) is the wage component, 30.70 percent (Rs.878 crore) is the material cost and 6.38 percent (Rs.182.5 crore) is the cost of administration. About 55,293 new job cards were issued during 2022-23 fiscal.

According to Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department officials, Telangana has channelized the MGNREGS in 12,769 Gram Panchayats for implementing several works under the State’s flagship Palle Pragathi programme to provide not only employment to citizens but also create indispensable permanent quality assets contributing to the overall improvement of rural infrastructure

On the issue of the notice served by the union Rural Development Ministry on the Telangana government asking it to return Rs.152 crore spent under the scheme for the construction of fish and grain drying platforms, which is not permitted under it, officials said the State had not done anything wrong and would take necessary steps to save its interest.