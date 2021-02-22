Mi-Stores add one more studio in Hyderabad

Mi Store was inaugurated by actor Sai Kamakshi Bhaskarla along Srinivas Nallacheru and Shivender Singh of Annapurna Agencies, which is the leading distributor of Xiaomi in the State

Hyderabad: The Mi-Stores has inaugurated its sixth Mi-studio at Ameerpet on Monday. The new Mi-studio not only provides an opportunity for customers to purchase the products but also creates an environment for tech lovers to experience the huge portfolio of Mi products including smartphones, Notebooks, televisions and other innovative gadgets.

The Mi Store was inaugurated by actor Sai Kamakshi Bhaskarla along Srinivas Nallacheru and Shivender Singh of Annapurna Agencies, which is the leading distributor of Xiaomi in the State.

“We are really happy to announce the launch of our new Mi studio at Ameerpet. We already have similar studios in Gachibowli, Attapur, Vanasthalipuram, Banjara Hills and Shamshabad and this is our sixth studio and our first studio launch of this year,” said Srinivas Nallacheru.

In the coming months, similar Mi studios will be launched in other locations including Kukatpally, Kondapur, Chintal and Chandanagar. “We wholeheartedly invite all fans of Mi to visit our studios and experience the cutting edge technology products,” he said.

