Michael Vaughan says Joe Root better player of spin than Virat Kohli

Hyderabad: Indian captain Virat Kohli, who returned to Test cricket from paternity leave, had a disappointing outing in the ongoing first Test against England. He was dismissed cheaply for 11 runs when he edged off-spinner Dom Bess to short leg.

His counterpart, however, took the limelight on the first two days of the Test slamming a double century. Comparing both the captains, former England skipper Michael Vaughan said Joe Root is a better player of spin than Virat Kohli. Taking to Twitter, Vaughan listed the averages of them against spin, particularly off-spinners. “Joe Root aves 70.7 v spin, Kohli 69.0 … But against off-spin specifically: Root 71.2, Kohli 53.1. !!! So @root66 is factually a better player of spin than Virat … #Fact #INDvENG,” he wrote.

Joe Root aves 70.7 v spin, Kohli 69.0 … But against off-spin specifically: Root 71.2, Kohli 53.1. !!! So @root66 is factually a better player of spin than Virat … #Fact #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 7, 2021

However, Indian fans didn’t take the tweet well as they slammed Vaughan listing Kohli’s 70 international centuries to Root’s 35, a user wrote saying Kohli is equal to two Root. Another user said Root plays most of his cricket in England which are not spin-friendly compared to Kohli.

