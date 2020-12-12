Michael Vaughan wants Steve Smith to lead Australia

Former England captain Michael Vaughan too believes that Smith should lead in case their regular skippers suffer any injury. Smith was leading Australia in all three formats before the ball-tampering incident in 2018 and Vaughan wants it to end there.

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:54 pm 2:38 pm

Hyderabad: Steve Smith, who was thrown out of the captainship after the ball-tampering saga, has been the front runner to lead the side. The discussion over Smith taking captaincy reins took the centre stage during the white-ball series between India and Australia.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan too believes that Smith should lead in case their regular skippers suffer any injury. Smith was leading Australia in all three formats before the ball-tampering incident in 2018 and Vaughan wants it to end there. “In T20 cricket is the one format in which Steve Smith is in the side. It is not the form where he demands to be in the team all the time. But if there was ever an opportunity with Finch in the 50-over game or Tim Paine in Test cricket – and Paine will certainly lead Australia up to the next year’s Ashes. But if Paine or Finch picks an injury, I have no question in my mind that Steve Smith should be named as the captain,” he added.