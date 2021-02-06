Mickhil blasts 135-ball 229 in MP Colts’ big win

A Akash also joined the party with a 99-ball 101

Hyderabad: Mickhil Jaiswal blasted a 135-ball 229 to steal the first day’s honours of the HCA A-1 Division one-day knock out tournament which got under way in various grounds here on Saturday. Jaiswal was in a big-hitting spree as he slammed 15 fours and 15 sixes in MP Colts’ big win against Apex CC. A Akash also joined the party with a 99-ball 101.

Brief scores:

Group A: MP Colts 453/7 (A Akash 101, Mickhil Jaiswal 229, M Anirudh Yadav 3/60) bt Apex CC 216/8 (Vikranth 60, Gopi 35no, Gireesh Goud 3/62, C Abhinav Tej 3/37); Continental CC 254/7 (Y Sai Varun 32, G Sankeerth 44, M Samhith Reddy 45, Ganesh 3/58) bt Combined Dist 87 in 23.3 overs (Aaron Paul 3/15, Md Saqlain Arafat 3/15)

Group B: Evergreen 187 in 44.4 overs (Chandan Sahani 42, G Aniketh Reddy 32, Viswa Mithra 4/27) bt Rohit XI 122 in 38.2 overs (Shahnawaz Khan 30); Sportive CC 172 in 45.4 overs (Shaik Sameer 58, Kevin Gupta 5/45) lost to Hyderabad Bottling 173/6 in 28 overs (A Sai Pranay 71, M Radhakrishna 42 no, Mohit Soni 3/ 41)

Group C: Gouds XI 107 in 32.5 overs (Harshith 36, Abdul Ela Qureshi 5/24, Rathan Teja 3/36) lost to Gemini Friends 108/4 in 18.5 overs (Yash Gupta 32 no, Sai Raj Reddy 39 no); Central Excise 249/6 (K Sumanth 104, TP Anirudh 48 no, Hemanth Singh 3/56) lost to SCRSA 250/7 in 49.3 overs (Hemanth Singh 93, RA Vishwanath 65 no)

Group D: Jai Bhagwathi 74 in 34 overs (M Prudhvi 4/15) lost to R Dayanand 75/4 in 14.2 overs (B Nishanth Yadav 31no)

A2 Division 2-days: Group -1 PB: HPS B 183 in 77.4 overs (Hamza Ali Raza 47, Nikith M 33no, B Rishabh Payyan 4/40, Avek Dixit 3/32) vs Hyd Titans 45 for no loss in 20 overs

Top Performers

Centurions: A Akash 101, Mickhil Jaiswal 229, K Sumanth 104

Five or more wickets: Kevin Gupta 5/45, Abdul Ela Qureshi 5/24

