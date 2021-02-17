Micro artist’s mega tribute to CM KCR

Ajay Kumar Mattewada sculpted a miniature statue, made of special wax and measuring 1.02 mm height and 0.25 mm width, of the Chief Minister in the eye of a needle

Warangal Urban: Ajay Kumar Mattewada, an internationally recognised micro sculptor from Warangal, has created a miniature wonder to mark Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s birthday on February 17.

He has sculpted a miniature statue, made of special wax and measuring 1.02 mm height and 0.25 mm width, of the Chief Minister in the eye of a needle.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Ajay Kumar said people can only see the sculpture if they use a microscope. “The facial and other physical characteristics of Chandrashekhar Rao, who is seen waving his hands, are clearly visible in the sculpture. His attire — white shirt and trousers, pink ‘Kanduva’ draped around his shoulders, black shoes and a wristwatch — can be made out clearly with the help of a microscope,” he added.

Ajay Kumar had earlier created a miniature sculpture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi besides those of several others. Ajay has several awards and rewards to his credit.

He featured in the Limca Book of Records five times for his amazing minuscule creations and won the first prize at an international art competition ‘ACG Art in a Capsule’ in 2019, which witnessed participation of over 80 international artists from India, US and several European countries.

Ajay Kumar, who was one of the five finalists in Global Art Awards Shanghai-2020, China, an international competition organised by Global Art Agency in November last year, is one of the three top-ranked micro artists in the world creating miniature sculptures in the eye of a needle.

