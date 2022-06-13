Mild tension at Alwal as group rallies in support of Nupur Sharma

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:24 PM, Mon - 13 June 22

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at Hasmathpet in Alwal when a group of persons reportedly took out a rally in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Monday evening.

According to the police, around 8 pm, a group of Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers took out a rally holding posters of ‘We Support Nupur Sharma’ in Hashmathpet area and raised slogans in support of Nupur Sharma. Noticing this, another group of persons who had gathered on the road and raised slogans against Nupur Sharma and the sloganeering continued for a few minutes.

On coming to know about it, senior police officials rushed to the spot and immediately dispersed both the groups and one person who organized the rally was detained. Police pickets were posted in the area to maintain peace.