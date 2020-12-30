Mild tension prevails as BJP, TRS activists clash in Jagitial

Police rushed to the spot and dispersed the crowd

By | Published: 11:43 pm

Jagitial: Mild tension prevailed in Gollapalli mandal on Wednesday when activists of BJP and TRS clashed with each other during Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar’s visit.

BJP leaders put up a flexie banner at the bus stand highlighting the developmental programmes implemented by the Union government. Officials removed the flexie and this enraged BJP workers who staged a dharna at the MPDO office on Tuesday.

On coming to know about the tour programme of the Minister, local BJP leaders decided to register their protest at a meeting scheduled in Aryavyshya Bhavan in Gollapalli. TRS workers prevented the BJP activists from entering the venue, and this led to a minor clash between the two groups.

Police rushed to the spot and dispersed the clashing groups. Some BJP leaders were taken into custody and shifted to the police station.

