Mild tension prevails in Karimnagar

Mild tension prevailed when the BJP activists gathered in big numbers alleging that BRS workers were distributing money to voters along with voter slips.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:11 PM, Tue - 28 November 23

Karimnagar: Mild tension prevailed in Kothapalli municipality on Tuesday night, when the BJP activists gathered in big numbers alleging that BRS workers were distributing money to voters along with voter slips.

It is learnt that BJP activists prevented BRS workers while distributing money to voters along with voter slips in Kothapalli. Both sides clashed with each other.

Knowing about it, BJP Karimangar candidate and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar along with his followers rushed to the spot and found fault with election authorities for failing to take steps to check the distribution of money.

BJP workers raised slogans against BRS candidate Gangula Kamalakar.

Knowing about the incident, police rushed the spot and brought the situation under control. Police requested Sanjay Kumar and other BJP activities to leave the spot. Based on the request, Sanjay Kumar and his followers left the spot.