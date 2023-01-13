Milestone beckons Brilliant Trophy chess tournament

Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament is set for a new milestone when they conduct the 200th edition of the monthly tournament

Hyderabad: The Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament is set for a new milestone when they conduct the 200th edition of the monthly tournament at the Brilliant Grammar High School, Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad from January 14 to 16.

The first edition of the tournament was held in 2006. The city-based event is poised to enter the chess record books as the event that has run uninterrupted, barring the Covid-19 pandemic. The organisers also announced around Rs one lakh for the winners of rapid while the top performers in Blitz will take home Rs 10,000.

The young players, who have participated in the past events, went on to make a name for themselves. The likes of GM Arjun Erigaisi, GM Harsha Bharatkoti, Raja Rithwik, Rahul Srivatshav, IM CRG Krishna, Ravi Teja, Meher Chinna Reddy, Chakravarthy Reddy, Kushagra Mohan, Krishna Teja, Sreeshwan Maralakshikari, Praneet Vuppala, Dhulipala Bala Chandra Prasad, Sai Agni Jeevitesh and Tarun Kanyamarla all competed in the event.

Over Rs 25 lakh of prize money was given for the winners in its 17 years’ journey since inception. In addition to the monthly events, they also conducted five FIDE-rated events. The organisers also thanked Kasireddy Narayanareddy, MLC and correspondent of Brilliant Group of Institutions for his support.