Minimalism in home design

The new store will also feature a space for free-flowing discussions on concept building and ideation for bespoke home design projects between co-founder Chanya and patrons at the Designer's Table.

New Delhi: In the journey of an eventful and fulfilling life, ‘less is more’ sometimes goes beyond the fundamental idea of decluttering a private realm like your home. It becomes about details that reflect the evolution of your personality, and precious values that have stood the test of time.

The Pure Concept launched its flagship store in Kala Ghoda, Mumbai as a haven of understated sophistication and innovative product design. The new store will also feature a space for free-flowing discussions on concept building and ideation for bespoke home design projects between co-founder Chanya and patrons at the Designer’s Table.

The new store is situated amidst Mumbai’s well-loved symbols of timeless heritage and iconicism, in a vibrant art district that is hard to miss, and easy to love. It overlooks the Prince of Wales Museum, and near the Jehangir Art Gallery, at Kala Ghoda’s Ador House.

The building – more than a 100 years old – is admired for its Indo-Saracenic architecture with a touch of Art Deco. The amalgamation of cross-cultural influences in the construction of Ador House makes an ideal match with the cosmopolitan essence of The Pure Concept Home retail space, spread across 3,600 sq. ft. and two floors connected by a spiral staircase.

In a harmonious symphony of functionality and aesthetics, the layout of the store is defined by the use of subtle and ambient lighting; natural soft furnishings with a strong colour sense; complementary furniture shapes; a seamless concrete floor in white with contrasting sisal texturing; heritage high beam ceilings, and an astutely balanced use of the brand’s signature colour: teal.

There are coordinated hangar displays for soft furnishings, to facilitate a complete appreciation of their nuances with a thorough ‘tactile therapy’ experience. Chanya Kaur and Dalbir Singh who co-founded the brand in 2012, initially launched it as a soft furnishings brand.

A glimpse into the new collections, showcasing major categories:

Blissful Boketto

The Japanese word, pronounced ‘bo-ke-tto’, implies ‘gazing into the distance without a thought’. This collection represents soothing tones, and hints of earthiness. With an overarching teal palette, these products speak of the depth of profound thought, with each product playing a different character. Blissful Boketto is about a cool, calm, effortless facade, while still portraying fresh and coordinated minimalism.

Hygge Home

The Danish-inspired lifestyle concept of Hygge (pronounced ‘hue-gah’) implies a celebration of the self; the cosy, comfortable art of doing nothing, immersed in convivial gratification. This collection promotes a calm and comfortable environment, where one can relax, unwind, and kick back with good food and intimate friends, with the warmth of blankets and candlelights. The products are all about a dreamy, yet modern setup, flaunting soft, neutral and relaxed colours.

Mysa Mood

The Swedish concept of Mysa literally means, ‘comfort’. It implies cosying up by yourself or with a significant other, thereby engaging in something comfortable and pleasurable. This collection has a minimalistic setup with contrasting colour tones. Each product is about bold and eclectic individualism that holds its own in any design and decor layout.

The Lagom Life

Another Swedish concept, and not too from the Danish ‘Hygge’, Lagom (pronounced ‘lah-gom’) signifies balanced perfection, meaning to have, or be just the right amount, just enough. Basis this, this collection is intuitive, grounded, and driven by the idea of alignment.

Price range: Furniture starting from Rs 30,000.

Soft furnishings starting from Rs 2,500 per metre.