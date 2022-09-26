Minister Errabelli pays tributes to Chityala Ailamma in Hanamkonda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:10 PM, Mon - 26 September 22

Minister Dayakar Rao garlanding the statue of Chityala Ailamma in Hanamkonda on Monday.

Hanamkonda: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao has paid rich tributes to Chityala Ailamma popularly known as Chakali Ailamma(Ilamma) on her jayanthi by garlanding her statue at the Shayampet junction on the Hunter Road in the city on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao said that Ailamma had fought against the tyrannical landlord of the Visnoor (Deshmukh) Ramachandra Reddy, and also against the Razakars to cultivate land. “She is inspirational to the present generation for her bravery and undying spirit,” he said.

This valiant freedom fighter was born on September 26, 1895 at Kishtapuram village of Rayaparthy mandal in erstwhile Warangal district. She was married to Chityala Narsaiah of Palakurthy village. Her family earned their daily bread only through their occupation assigned by the caste structure, but they wanted to cultivate some land on lease at Palakurthy which was vehemently opposed by the upper caste people. “But she fought against Deshmukh and others for her right to cultivate the land. She had been in rebellion from the beginning and she did not tolerate the atrocities of the Nizams and Razakars. She fought against the oppression,” he said and added that even Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao too got inspiration from Ailamma in the fight for the separate Telangana State.

KUDA chairman S Sunderaj Yadav, Hanamkonda and Warangal District Collectors Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu and B Gopi respectively, GWMC commissioner P Pravinya and others too paid rich tributes to Ailamma and remembered her fight against the oppression.