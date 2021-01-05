Minister inaugurates Bornapalli bridge in Jagitial

Constructed at a cost of Rs 70 crore, the bridge connects Bornapalli of Raikal mandal to Bellur of Nirmal district

Jagitial: Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar on Tuesday inaugurated Bornapalli bridge constructed across the river Godavari on Tuesday. Constructed at a cost of Rs 70 crore, the bridge connects Bornapalli of Raikal mandal to Bellur of Nirmal district.

The Minister also inaugurated the TSRTC bus for the convenience of the people to travel between Jagitial and Nirmal districts. Minister, other public representatives and officials also travelled on the bus.

Speaking on the occasion, Eashwar opined that not only connecting two villages, traveling in between Adilabad-Nagpur-Delhi as well as Adilabad to Hyderabad would become easier with the bridge.

The State government has a record of completion of big projects like the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project, which was equal to hundreds of projects, within four years period and water is being supplied to 45 lakh acres.

Besides laying pipelines in hundreds of kilometers, open canals, reservoirs, pump houses were also constructed as part of the project.

Instead of giving priority to a section of the people, taking steps for the welfare of all sections of the society was the main aim of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Besides measures for financial growth of all sections, the farming community has also been provided with all facilities. In order to provide quality education to poor students from SC, BC and Minority communities, the state government has established 1,000 residential schools in the state.

