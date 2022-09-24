Minister Indrakaran Reddy inspects residential school in Nirmal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:26 PM, Sat - 24 September 22

(Minister Indrakaran Reddy dines along with students at a residential school in Jam village of Sarangapur mandal on Saturday) Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy made a surprise inspection TO a residential school for girls at Jam village in Sarangapur mandal on Saturday.

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy made a surprise inspection TO a residential school for girls at Jam village in Sarangapur mandal on Saturday.

The Minister inspected the kitchen, dining hall, dormitory and classrooms apart from enquiring about the quality of the food served at the school by speaking to the students. He instructed staff to provide food cooked in hygienic conditions, in the wake of recent instances of food poisoning.

Also Read Unprecedented growth in Telangana in last 8 years: Indrakaran Reddy

The Minister told the authorities of the institution not to store rice, eggs and provisions for long. He also asked them to use fresh vegetables to prepare curries. He later dined along with the students and told them to share their issues if any.

Indrakaran Reddy later distributed Bathukamma sarees in Sarangapur and Soan mandal centres. He joined the women and danced to folk songs.