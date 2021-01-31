Minister Indrakaran Reddy launches pulse polio drive

Indrakaran said two drops of the vaccine would save the lives of children and he sought the cooperation of the public in making the drive a success.

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that children aged below 5 years must take polio drops to help society become polio-free.

Speaking after administering pulse polio drops to a child in Nirmal on Sunday, Indrakaran said two drops of the vaccine would save the lives of children and he sought the cooperation of the public in making the drive a success.

He stressed the need to eradicate the disease from the district. He appreciated the officials of the health and medical department for following Covid-19 guidelines at the time of administering the drops.

Meanwhile, Collector Bharati Hollikeri attends Pulse Polio drive at district headquarters hospital in Mancherial. She underlined the need to build a polio-free society. She said that children between 0 and 5 years should have the drops and prevent polio. She stated that the disease could be kept at bay with the help of the drops.

Collectors of Adilabad and Kumram Bheem Asifabad Sikta Patnaik and Rahul Raj, respectively, took part in similar events organized in the district centres. Sikta was joined by Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna. She stated that 74,000 children of the district underwent the vaccination. She added 2,920 health workers and staffers of the medical department were deployed for administering the drops.

