Minister Jagadish Reddy launches annapurna canteen at Suryapet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:24 PM, Tue - 9 August 22

Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Tuesday said that Annapurna canteens, a State Government initiative, have been serving hygienic food to the poor people at the cost of Rs 5 per meal and filling their hungry stomachs.

Inaugurating Annapurna canteen at Prakasham bazar, Jagadish Reddy said that annapurna canteens were serving food to the poor and floating people, who can’t afford the price of the food in the private hotels.

Expressing happiness over launching of annapurna canteen at Nalgonda, he said that meal would be extended to 500 people every day in the town. Nalgonda municipality will spend Rs. 3.23 lakh per year for the purpose. District collector Rahul Sharma, Superintendent of Police Rema Rajeshwari and Nalgonda MLA Kancherla Bhupal Reddy were also attended the programme.