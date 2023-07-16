KTR says Revanth is Godse, agent of RSS

Jagtial: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday said TPCC president A Revanth Reddy is Godse staying in Gandhi Bhavan. Calling him an agent of the RSS, KTR said this was why Revanth Reddy never questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not keeping the promises made to Telangana in the AP Reorganization Act […]

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:40 PM, Sun - 16 July 23

BRS Working President KT RamaRao (File Photo)

Jagtial: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday said TPCC president A Revanth Reddy is Godse staying in Gandhi Bhavan.

Calling him an agent of the RSS, KTR said this was why Revanth Reddy never questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not keeping the promises made to Telangana in the AP Reorganization Act and on funds to be sanctioned to the State.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister came down heavily on Revanth Reddy for the latter’s comments against the 24 hour free power supply initiative. Without having adequate knowledge on power supply, the Congress leader was talking nonsense and spreading a vicious campaign. Unfortunately, senior Congress leaders were also not reacting to Revanth Reddy’s comments.

It would be better to ask farmers about the power supply from 2004 to 2014 and the power supply situation after 2014. Rama Rao invited Congress leaders for a debate on whether farmers wanted power supplied by the Congress or power being supplied by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Asking whether Congress leaders were unable to see the support to Chandrashekhar Rao from farmers in Maharastra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu after being impressed by the schemes being implemented in Telangana, the Minister said the TPCC chief should withdraw his comments and tender an unconditional apology to farmers.

He also said the present Congress in Telangana was not the original one, but was TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu’s Congress. The original Congress that existed in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh was taken to the new AP by Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said.

Rama Rao also stated taht Rahul Gandhi knew nothing about ‘edlu and vadlu’ (bulls and paddy). He knows only about clubs and pubs. How could a Rs.1 lakh crore scam be possible in a Rs.80,000 crore project, he asked, adding that resolutions against the anti-farmer policies of the Congress party would be passed in Rythu Vedhikas across the State on Monday.