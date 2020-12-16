Minister lays stone for four-lane road in Wanaparthy

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao gave an assurance to take up road widening works at a public meeting during the Assembly elections in 2018. Accordingly, the State government has taken up the work to ensure a hassle-free travel to motorists

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Wednesday laid foundation for the road widening works between Wanaparthy and Buddharam village in Wanaparthy district. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the villagers were requesting for the widening of the road for the last 20 years.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao gave an assurance to take up road widening works at a public meeting during the Assembly elections in 2018. Accordingly, the State government has taken up the work to ensure a hassle-free travel to motorists. Apart from developing a four-lane road between Wanaparthy and Buddharam with a central median, proper drainage and street-lights would be also provided.

“We have already taken up road widening works at Kothakota, Pebbair, Paangal, Buddharam and Gopalpeta,” Reddy said and thanked the people who were helping the administration in the widening works. The Minister said that efforts were on to provide double bedroom flats to those who lost their properties as part of the road widening work. The government has taken up Mission Bhagiratha works at a cost of Rs 300 crore in the district to supply water, Reddy added.

