Minister Prashanth Reddy inaugurates centre in Nizamabad

Minister Prashanth Reddy launched the first paddy procurement center at Ramannapet village of Balkonda Assembly constituency

Nizamabad: While BJP-ruled States are repealing paddy and other grain procurement centers, Telangana government is launching new procurement centers apart from the existing ones, by providing Rs 1,888 to A-grade paddy and Rs 1,868 to common varieties, said Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Thursday and added that 442 procurement centers were being set up in Nizamabad district.

On Thursday, Minister Prashanth Reddy launched the first paddy procurement center at Ramannapet village of Balkonda Assembly constituency. On the occasion, the Minister said that not just a few BJP ruled States, even Prime Minister’s home State is repealing procurement centers. However, in Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has directed steps to set up procurement centers in almost every village as he knows the problems of farmers, he added.

He further said that the Telangana government is also providing transport and empty gunny bags to farmers and appealed to the farmers to bring good quality paddy to the procurement centers and obtain a better price for their yield. In last season many farmers faced a lot of problem in transporting their yield due to lack of labour and vehicles but this year government has taken steps by appointing a transport contractor for each Mandal, he said.

Minister said that he expects 10.51 lakh metric tonnes of paddy will be procured in Nizamabad district. He informed that 368 procurement centers were being launched through PACCS apart from 22 procurement centers through IDCMS, 37 IKP, 5-MEPMA, and 10 Agriculture Market Committees.

