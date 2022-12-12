Minister Satyavathi asks officials to expedite road construction works in Mahabubabad

Mahabubabad: Tribal, Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod has directed the officials concerned to take immediate steps for the construction of the roads in the district.

She has reviewed the progress of road construction, double bedroom construction and other issues along with the local MLA B Shankar Naik at the Collectorate here on Monday.

Speaking on this occasion, the Minister has asked the officials of the Panchayat Raj department to send proposals for the constructions of the drains and roads in the newly formed Gram Panchayats as the several tribal hamlets (thandas) had been made GPs by the State government.

She asked the officials to develop Moodu Kotla centre, Jyotirao Phule and YSR junctions in Mahabubabad town.

Stating that the government sanctioned Rs 42.60 crores for the construction of the Dornakal roads, she asked the officials to take steps to commence the works immediately. She also asked the officials to submit the proposals for the construction of the new roads stating that she would ensure sanctioning of the funds.

“The construction of the bridges on the road from Yellandu to Pakhal should be taken up soon. Similarly, the sanctioned bridge construction work on the road from Kuravi to Jangiligonda, Garla-Rampur bridge and Bhupathipet to Kothaguda bridge works should be taken up quickly,” she said.

Referring to the construction of the 2BHK houses, she asked the officials to complete the works of the double bedroom houses in Mahabubabad Urban area and Penugonda by the end of this month.

MLA Shankar Naik said that construction of Errabelligudem road from Chinnanagaram should be taken up immediately. “Pokala Thanda culvert was damaged due to heavy rains. In view of this, asphalt layer should laid on the Nelawancha – Mattewada road,” the MLA said.

Explaining the development works, District Collector Shashanka said that the works undertaken with Rs 25 crores in under the Mission Bhagiratha scheme in Mahabubabad. “If Rs 25 crore are sanctioned under the AMRUT, we can provide sufficient water,” he said.

Giving details on the health department, Shashanka said that 173 sub centers were there in the district. “While 64 sub-centers have government buildings, 74 sub-centres have been constructed recently.

Five buildings of the sub- centres are under various stages of development under the ITDA limits. Construction of 30 sub centers additionally has been taken up. Of them, 26 are new and four are old,” he said.